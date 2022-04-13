Thunder Veteran Derrick Favors Plans to Exercise Player Option

At Tuesday’s Thunder exit interviews, Derrick Favors announced his plans to exercise his player option and stay with the team for another season.

Favors is currently amidst a three-year, $29 million deal. His player option is worth around $10 million.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Favors has been a starter for the majority of his career, spending nine of the last ten seasons with the Utah Jazz, and arrived in OKC last summer.

Favors averaged 5.3 PPG and 4.7 RPG for Oklahoma City for the 2021-22 season. The 30-year-old played just 16 minutes per game in 39 games this season.

While Favors could be a contributor for the Thunder next season, from the bench or otherwise, he’ll likely be viewed as a potential trade candidate as a veteran on a reasonable deal.

Favors suffered a back injury in late February and remained out indefinitely. He was largely positive about his time with the team.

"It was a good season for us, improving every game, we were a young team," Favo0rs said at his exit interview. "They were out there having fun, enjoying the moment and enjoying the experience. Even during the losses, it wasn’t blowouts. It was a great experience.”

Other deals Oklahoma City will be making decisions on are club options for Mike Muscala, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Roby’s contracts.

