Thunder Veteran Evaluations: Williams, Muscala, and Favors

The Thunder has embraced a youth movement, but are relying on veterans to build the culture.

The Thunder organization is headed in a unique direction in the NBA. While most teams have seasoned veterans, OKC has elected to go for a full-on youth movement with its roster.

With an average age of 23.5, the Thunder is the youngest team in the entire NBA. Even through this movement, though, the Thunder have managed to maintain a few veterans that help steer the ship and guide some of OKC’s young talent.

The Thunder have continued to lean on Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala as they endure the growing pains of a young rebuilding team. Here’s how each veteran has played so far this season:

Mike Muscala

Muscala has been one of the most consistent players for the Thunder.

He knows and understands his role, and consistently does whatever is asked of him. The stretch big man has turned himself into one of the most reliable 3-point shooters in the league, as he’s knocking down 42.9 triples per contest.

Muscala would do well on a contender that would allow him to space the floor and take open threes. He would provide much needed bench help for a team like the Celtics who struggle to get production outside of its stars.

Derrick Favors

Favors has had to adapt his role quite often this season, as it changes up on a nightly basis.

When the Thunder plays a team with a big physical center, Favors usually starts and plays a lot. We’ve seen the veteran big man add different parts of his game that he’s never been able to try out until this year, including spot-up corner threes.

Favors has consistently hit free-throw line jumpers and anything within 15-feet has been his spot on the floor. The Georgia Tech product has averaged 5.7 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes per night.

He would thrive on a team like the Atlanta Hawks that could use a back-up big and run the pick-and-roll to find his spots on the floor.

Kenrich Williams

Williams has been the heart and soul for this Thunder team. He’s clearly the leader and the player they all look to for leadership.

Williams has been able to set the culture in OKC and the young guys on the team understand what he expects from them. On the season, Kenny Hustle is averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

Williams could easily start every night on this Thunder team, but he truly understands his role and his bought into it, making him one of the most valuable players on the roster.

His basketball IQ and motor will keep him in the NBA for a long time. While he would be fantastic on any contending team, Williams might be able to really help a team like the Lakers who struggle with floor-spacing and need a spark of energy.

Even though OKC’s roster is full of youth and inexperience, the veteran leadership these three have provided have been extremely valuable for the Thunder.

