Thunder Waive Charlie Brown Jr., Claim Mamadi Diakite

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Sunday night that they’ve have waived Charlie Brown Jr. and subsequently signed Mamadi Diakite.

OKC claimed Diakite off waivers from the Milwaukee Bucks. The 24-year-old power forward averaged 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 14 NBA contests. He signed a two-way deal with the Bucks, which was converted to a multi-year standard contract later on.

He played 87 percent of his minutes at center despite standing at 6-foot-9.

Diakite also played in 12 games for the Lakeland Magic, averaging a dominant 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Diakite played four seasons at Virginia, averaging 13.7 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in his final season. He earned 2019-20 All-ACC and ACC All-Defense, and won a championship with current Thunder guard Ty Jerome.

Dikaite is originally from Conakry, Guinea.

Brown Jr. was with Oklahoma City for just a short time beginning last season. He played in nine professional games for the Thunder, averaging 4.4 points on 30 percent shooting.

Brown Jr. shot just 23 percent from the 3-point line in his season with OKC.

Before his stint with Oklahoma City, Brown Jr. played 12 games for the Iowa Wolves of the G-League, averaging 12.5 points on 35 percent shooting from 3-point land.

Oklahoma City will kick off preseason on Oct. 4 with a matchup against the Hornets at 7 p.m.

