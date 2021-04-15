Thunder's Darius Bazley looking stronger, sharper in return

Coming off a torn scapula that caused him to miss 16 games, Oklahoma City's Darius Bazley has looked much improved in his three games back

There are few positives to take away from a 38-point blowout, but Darius Bazley’s performance was noteworthy.

It wasn’t his best ever line — 22 points, eight rebounds and an assist — but the renewed pacing and aggression from Bazley was visible.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault noticed it too.

“Coming off the injury he looks a little sharper,” Daigneault said following the blowout loss. “I thought he was aggressive, and I don’t think he got off to a great start, and he kind’ve worked himself into the game which is hard to do for a young player.”

Daigneault was right, Bazley didn’t get off to a great start. After a hook shot to open up the game, it was miss, turnover, miss, miss.

The aggressiveness began in the second quarter.

Tip-shot, dunk, rebound, free throws, all in a span of under two minutes.

At 6-foot-8, with a near 7-foot wingspan, it’s hard to stop an aggressive Bazley. At times over the past couple seasons, the second-year has looked passive. But in three games back from injury, Bazley has looked new and improved.

“I thought he kept his foot on the gas, he drove the ball really well. He looks stronger on his drives.” Daigneault said. “On his return to play from the injury he took, he was doing a lot of drill work and put some working his game, which was a welcome thing. And I think he’s kind of improved from that.

After returning from a torn scapula, he’s averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds.

“He looks a little stronger with his finishes, stronger with the ball,” Daigneault finished. “So gotta keep building on that.”