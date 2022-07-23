Skip to main content

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pinned As Breakout Candidate

Bleacher Report predicts the Oklahoma City star could reach a new level next season.

It’s no secret that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a rising star. Despite not making an NBA All-Star appearance to this point, he’s clearly one of the best young players in this league.

One thing about Gilgeous-Alexander that’s always stuck out is his ability to improve during down time. Between every offseason, as well as the break before the COVID bubble, he’s made strides as a player.

Now entering his fifth NBA season, he’s projected to reach new heights. Bleacher Report recently broke down the five players that have the best chance to break out this season, with SGA being part of the group.

Among the other players on this list are Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton and Evan Mobley. Each of these players have the potential to be the face of their respective franchise for many years to come.

In fact, they could be some of the best players in the league down the road.

Especially alongside an improved roster this season, Gilgeous-Alexander specifically could be a top-20 player in the NBA. He'll have an opportunity to improve his assist numbers while also becoming a better scorer with more room to operate.

Last season, the 6-foot-6 guard produced 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest. If he improves those numbers this season and the Thunder play halfway decent as a team, Gilgeous-Alexander could be looking at his first NBA All-Star nod.

