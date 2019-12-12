Thunder Maven
Thunder's Streak Ends in Sacramento 94-93, Still, There Were Some Positives

Erik Gee

Chris Paul had a chance to extend the Thunder's three-game win streak, but his last-second stepback jumper fell short, and Oklahoma City comes out on the low side 94-93 in Sacramento.  Paul's jumper came on the ensuing possession after Bogdon Bogdanovic nailed what turned out to be the game-winning three giving the Kings the lead with 13.4 seconds left. 

Despite the loss, there some positives to take from this game. Abdel Nader continues to prove his worth. Nader follows Monday night's 4-8 10 point performance with a career-high five three-pointers scoring 15 on Wednesday, including a game tieing 26 footer with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is showing he can be a closer. Gilgeous-Alexander may have had a rough shooting night, but hit two big free-throws that gave Oklahoma City a 93-91 lead at the half minute mark.  

How good is Dennis Schroder? Consider this, coming into Wednesday night's game with the Kings Schroder was averaging 16.7 points per game off the bench. The only other player in Thunder history to average higher off the bench for a season is James Harden. In 2011-2012 Harden gave Oklahoma City 16.9 points per game.

Over his last five games, Schroder has scored at least 17 points and shot no worse than 8-17 from the field. Schroder is efficient and reliable.  When the Thunder started 6 for 20 from the floor, it was Schroder who was keeping his team in the game, giving the Thunder a chance to take a 47-38 lead into the half. Schroder finished Wednesday's loss with 17 points.  

Danilo Gallinari returned to the lineup after being out on Monday in Utah. Gallinari wasn't showing any signs of being slowed by his ankle injury. Gallinari gave Oklahoma City 33 minutes and he gets a couple of days to rest. 

The Thunder are 2-1 on this four-game road trip and 11-13 for the season. Oklahoma City has its first meeting with former Thunder Jerami Grant on Saturday night in Denver. Tipoff is set for eight on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

 

Reports: Danilo Gallinari is Available vs. Kings and Chris Paul Helps Younger Thunder buy What Billy Donovan is Selling.

Erik Gee

According to Reports Danilo Gallinari is available for tonight's game with Sacramento. Plus Chris Paul helps younger Thunder buy into Billy Donovan's plan for the future.

Thunder Dismantle Jazz 104-90.

Erik Gee

Despite being down three players the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their third straight win beating the Jazz in Salt Lake City 104-90.

Danilo Gallinari Will not Play Against the Jazz.

Erik Gee

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury in the Thunder's win over the Trailblazers that will keep him out tonight vs. Utah.

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton on assignment from the Thunder scores 25, but the Blue still lose to the Texas Legends 128-115.

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

Erik Gee

The Thunder beat the Trailblazers 108-96 behind great nights from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Steven Adams for Gordon Hayward? Terrance Ferguson out vs. Portland and Utah, Plus, Burton's Still Playing for the Blue.

Erik Gee

Recently former Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox and ESPN's Amin Elhassan discussed the possibility of trading Steven Adams to the Boston Celtics.

Justin Paton's Double-Double and Deonte Burton's 22 Help the Blue Cruise 127-104.

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton scores 22 while Justin Patton records a double-double to help the Oklahoma City Blue beat Stockton 127-104.

Deonte Burton Suspended, Terrance Ferguson out for Friday's Game vs. Timberwolves.

Erik Gee

Deonte Burton is suspended for tonight's game with the Timberwolves while Terrance Ferguson is out with a hip injury.

Billy Donovan Says Players not Distracted by the Possibility of Being Traded.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan says the Danilo Gallinari and other Thunder players focused on winning not about the possibility of being traded

Pacers Sweep Season Series From Thunder 107-100.

Erik Gee

Pacers sweep the season series from the Thunder despite big nights from Adams, Gallinari, and Schroder.