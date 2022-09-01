Top 10 Must-Watch Games for Thunder Next Season (1-5)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing back into NBA action.

With NBA training camp commencing in September and the regular season starting on October 17, plenty of entertaining contests will be on tap – especially in Bricktown.

Carrying a young nucleus of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey alongside the additions of three top-12 selections, headlined by No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City will be the breeding grounds for entertaining basketball all season long, even if Holmgren's services will be missed.

These next two days on Inside The Thunder, I’ll be delving into the Thunder’s schedule and the top 10 games on tap for Thunder fans to watch.

Today, I’ll be discussing the top games from 6-10.

5. Durant Returns to Oklahoma City (March 14, 7 pm CST)

While it has been over six years since forward Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors, ending his tenure with the Thunder, the former MVP’s return is still one to circle for this season.

In his return to Bricktown, Durant is slated to return alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in their newly-formed big three, barring any trades.

4. Rockets Propel to the Paycom (February 4, 7 pm CST)

Playoff implications may not be at large stakes leading into the Thunder’s home clash versus the Rockets, however, the budding of rising stars is most definitely on the menu.

With the Rockets carrying Jalen Green and No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. on roster, Houston’s duo will take on an exciting task with the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and No. 12 pick Jalen Williams.

The Thunder face the Rockets at home again on February 15.

3. Thunder Bring on the Warriors (January 30, 7 pm CST)

There are a bevy of entertaining teams to watch in-person. At The top of the list, the Golden State Warriors make an extremely strong case for the top spot.

Led by sharpshooters in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, the Warriors’ perimeter-centric style is a marvel to watch while Draymond Green and the youth wave of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman set the stage for a top-tier match for the Thunder.

2. Thunder Take the Big Stage (November 1, 6:30 pm CST)

After 790 days of missing nationally-televised games, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the national audience on November 1 as they face the Orlando Magic on TNT.

In the battle, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will go toe-to-toe with No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren while the Magic and Thunder, who are both amidst their rebuilding phase, will beam plenty of light in the potential department.

With the Thunder getting their first up-close look on Inside The NBA since acquiring Josh Giddey, watching this game from home should also provide some big-time entertainment.

1. Hollywood Heads to Bricktown (March 1, 7 pm CST)

Oklahoma City icon Russell Westbrook will return to Bricktown on March 1 in a duel between the Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

For fans, this is a must-see matchup to get a look at Westbrook in addition to the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the contest.

Last season, Davis was absent for the Paycom clash, however, if all three remain active, it is bound to be the great home test for the Thunder of the regular season. Even without Holmgren, Oklahoma City carries a strong chance to make this a very exciting game.

