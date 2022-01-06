Top Performers: Giddey Shines Again as Thunder Fall Short

Josh Giddey led the Thunder's top performers in a close road loss at the hands of the Timberwolves

The Thunder came up just short against the Timberwolves Thursday night, dropping a close one 98-90.

The comeback effort was impressive for OKC, as they trailed 30-10 after the first quarter of action. OKC cut the lead to just one point in the fourth quarter, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found Kenrich Williams cutting to the basket, but they could never switch the momentum and take the lead.

Even though OKC lost, it was a great game for learning purposes and experience. The Thunder had five players in double-figures as it was a true team effort. Williams and Darius Bazley were huge off the bench, providing massive minutes and helping spark the comeback that had OKC in striking distance. While Aaron Wiggins had his most inefficient game of the season, he was still able to add ten points and three rebounds.

With contributions coming from everywhere, there were two performances that stood out. With Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey taking the court together for the first time in a few games, they delivered.

Josh Giddey Nick Wosika/USA TODAY Sports Giddey had another sensational night. He continues to show just how much he can impact the game and the many things he does on the floor. Giddey poured in a stuffed stat sheet with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Giddey had an extremely efficient night, too, where he shot 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-of4 from deep. That's now two consecutive games of shooting over 50% from 3-point land which is a very encouraging sign for Thunder fans. He has a confidence and swagger about him that's unmatched. The knock on Giddey against the Timberwolves was the amount of turnovers he had. He finished the night with six, but had some very aggressive passes and took some chances. It's all a learning process, but overall it was a positive night for Giddey. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander It wasn't a hot start for the Thunder star and it honestly wasn't a hot finish either. But SGA, who has a reputation for being a third quarter superstar, lived up to his name Thursday night. Gilgeous-Alexander led a massive third quarter charge in which the Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 27-20 to have a shot to win it in the fourth. Overall, the Kentucky product finished with 19 points and five assists, but shot just 5-of-15 from the floor. For SGA, it's a positive sign to see him get some threes to fall, hitting multiple threes Thursday night. He has really struggled from deep, but seems to be getting back on track. The Thunder star also drilled seven free throws in seven attempts, which is another positive sign to see him score in different ways when his shot isn't falling.

OKC returns to action Friday night in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. taking on the Timberwolves once again.

