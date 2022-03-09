Top Performers: Lindy Waters III Impresses, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues Hot Streak

Lindy Waters III and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed positive performances in an otherwise shaky contest.

It was not the Oklahoma City Thunder’s night on Tuesday. After taking two-consecutive double-digit tumbles, Mark Daigneault’s crew allowed their second-most points this year – falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-115.

The Thunder had some resolve in the frontcourt, as Isaiah Roby returned to the starting five. However, Oklahoma City had some interior woes allowing 50 points in the paint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the Bucks as the forward with 39 points (13-of-19 FG), seven rebounds, and seven assists across 28 minutes.

Oklahoma City held some light in the opening stages, leading as large as six to open play. But, as soon as Milwaukee claimed the lead, they never looked back.

Here were the top performers from Tuesday’s matchup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alonzo Adams / USA Today Despite a slew of up-and-down outputs, one player has remained a constant in Bricktown – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 23-year-old illuminated yet again, recording a double-double with 33 points and 14 assists on an 11-of-18 clip. SGA has hounded opposing defenses when given the lane as his soft touch paired with a high rate of free throws makes him an instant threat. The whistle went his way, canning 8-of-12 foul shots. Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the league’s best since the All-Star break, running out the third-best average of 33.3 while dropping 30+ points in 6-of-7 appearances. Lindy Waters III Alonzo Adams / USA Today When Thunder GM Sam Presti searched for two-way options, Lindy Waters III earned his spot with his jumper. Tuesday, he gave his work a platform. In a 25-minute role, the former Oklahoma State guard rattled off a career-high 16 points and three rebounds on a team-high four made threes. Waters III starred from the top-of-the-key, draining buckets both on-the-catch and transition. Waters III had some doubters upon his initial signing. However, his sharpshooting archetype has translated to the next level. Aleksej Pokusevski Alonzo Adams / USA Today Aleksej Pokusevski missed the starting cut on Tuesday – but, you’d never know based on his play. Pokusevski clocked OKC’s one-of-two positive assets in plus-minus at +2, with the only other member being Gilgeous-Alexander (+4.) In the Serbs' 28 minutes, he packed the plate with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists with no turnovers. Headed into last month, Pokusevski clocked in as Oklahoma City’s most inconsistent piece – and it wasn’t even close. Since the All-Star break, the 7-footer has set a new narrative, consistently producing over the last two weeks while tightening up on turnovers.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.