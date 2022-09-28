Tre Mann's Muscle Gain Sets Up Immense Potential in 2022-23

Tre Mann underwent a metamorphosis in the offseason.

Mann showed up to Thunder Media Days on Monday with a new physical appearance. He’s bigger than he was last season, was sporting some new tattoos and a different hair style than he repped for most of last year.

The added weight could be huge for Mann entering this season. Mann added muscle definition to his physical appearance with the help of Thunder strength staff and eating the right meals.

Mann is listed as 190-pounds on his ESPN player profile and was listed as under 180-pounds when he was drafted prior to last season.

“That was the main focus,” Mann said.

He also added he focused on adding protein to his diet at night. Mann got a taste of being a major factor for OKC last season when he was thrusted into a starring role with injuries to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey all out with injuries.

He made his presence felt then and is looking to carry that presence into this season with a Thunder guard rotation, which is expected to be fully healthy or close to fully healthy at the beginning of the season.

Mann averaged 10.4 points last season, mostly in time off of the bench, but did notch a couple 30 point outings as a starter near the end of the season.

Mann was terrific in his time last season, but struggled at times during the course of the Summer League this offseason. However, with training camp now underway for the Thunder, he has the chance to shine once again. Mann has a possible inside track at being one of the first players off of the OKC bench this season with continued strong performances.

With the chance of Gilgeous-Alexander (MCL sprain) not being ready for the first game of the season, Mann may have a chance to fill that role and start next to Giddey and Dort.





A new Tre Mann entered the OKC facilities this week, and a new season now awaits him.

