Tre Mann's Sophomore Slump Continues in Cleveland

After an exciting rookie season, Thunder fans expected second-year guard Tre Mann to take the next step and blossom into a reliable bench scorer this year.

Thunder guard Tre Mann was slated to be Oklahoma City's sixth man in 2022-23. In theory, his offensive prowess was supposed to provide a spark off the bench, and give OKC a consistent scoring option when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the court.

Mann however, has not lived up to these expectations, and has experienced a sophomore slump this season. Not only are the Florida product's numbers decreasing, but also his time on the floor.

The Gainesville, Florida, native is playing 21.6 minutes per game this season, down from almost 23 minutes per game as a rookie. In his first professional season, Mann averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

In 2022-23, Mann is averaging nine points per game and shooting 38.2% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range.

Mann started the season strong for Oklahoma City, scoring 10 or more points in the team's first five contests. Since October, however, the 2021 first round pick has struggled to find consistency.

As a player who frequently flashed his offensive brilliance as a rookie, it is surprising to see Mann struggle to find the bottom of the net. Last season, Mann dazzled the OKC faithful with his side-step and step-back 3-point shots as well as his crafty finishes around the rim, finding creative ways to score at only 20-year-old.

The then-rookie's skillset was on full display in a March meeting between the Thunder and Celtics, where Mann dropped 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists while knocking down seven triples. This season, Mann's highest output is 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in an early season matchup with the Clippers.

The 18th overall pick in the 2021 draft has only topped 20 points twice this season, the last coming on Nov. 9. In the Thunder's most recent contest, Mann played only eight minutes, finishing the game with two points while going 1-of-3 from the field.

The Florida product is not alone in his second-year struggles, however. Raptors wing and 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has also seen a decline in his statistics this season. Barnes is average fewer points and rebounds than his rookie season with his shooting percentage dropping almost 4%.

