Tre Mann’s Summer Struggles are a Part of the Process

While it would’ve been nice to see Tre Mann provide his identifiable scoring spark in the 2022 Summer League, his struggles were no cause for concern.

Quite honestly, in his three Summer League games, Mann was abysmal. He shot just 26 percent overall from the field, and just 25 percent of his three point shots.

But it wasn’t just the stats that looked out of place for Mann, who finished his debut NBA season as one of OKC’s premier scorers. Even the eye test showed sloppy hero ball.

But such is life for elite-level creationists with a knack for filling up the ring. And that’s exactly what the 6-foot-5 guard was chosen to do.

Of course, Thunder general Manager Sam Presti and the Thunder organization hope Mann can develop in other areas, but his sole function will be to generate offense.

And offensive players see down stretches. It's a part of growing and developing in a fast-paced, ever-changing league.

There’s a litany of other excuses that could be made for Mann’s Summer League performances. But none more strong than the fact it could’ve been a down few games.

Mann showcased a strong late-stretch as a rookie, averaging 17.0 points on 42 percent shooting and 37 percent 3-point shooting. If you doubt Mann at his worst, you can’t take performances like those at face value.

Offensive gurus development and overall impact isn’t linear. Something things will click faster or slower for Mann, and his development is far, far from over.

The Thunder now have three roster cuts to make, and then look to their preseason slate in early October.