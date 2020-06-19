InsideTheThunder
The Athletic: Troy Weaver Checked all the Boxes

Erik Gee

After 12 years in Thunder organization, Troy Weaver is leaving for new challenges in Detroit. Weaver agreed to a four-year contract to become the Pistons' next General Manager. 

Per James L Edwards III of The Athletic, "Weaver checked every box that Detroit wanted." The most significant thing Weaver brings to the table is his eye for talent. 

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Weaver was instrumental in identifying Russell Westbrook as an elite prospect while he was at UCLA when few in the NBA were. Weaver was also prominent in the scouting of Serge Ibaka and James Harden. 

The Pistons who finished this season opposites of the Thunder at 26-40 are in desperate need of a rebuild. Weaver says, "I'm excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level." 

Weaver went through a lengthy process to land the Pistons' job interviewing with Senior Advisor Ed Stefanski, Vice-Chair Arn Tellem, Coach Dewane Casey, and owner Tom Gores. While he has had opportunities to leave the Thunder in the past Weaver has remained loyal to Sam Presti. 

The relationships Weaver has made with players throughout his time in the NBA is another crucial factor in his hiring. Weaver is the fourth GM to come out of the Oklahoma City Tree. 

Rich Cho left the Thunder for Portland, Rob Hennigan became the GM for the Magic, and Michale Winger joined the Clippers. Ony the Spurs have had as many executives hired in that span. 

