Skip to main content

Two Thunder Players Listed in ESPN's NBArank 2022

Oklahoma City claiming two Top 100 players is a step in the right direction.

With a new NBA season right around the corner, preseason lists are coming out left and right. Tuesday morning, ESPN released the NBArank 2022, ranking the top 100 players heading into the 2022-23 season.

Oklahoma City netted two players on the list, even if their respective spot’s may have been a bit low. Josh Giddey was ranked No. 81, while Oklahoma City’s best all-around player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, checked in at No. 48.

For Thunder fans, this has to be a sigh of relief. Oklahoma City seems to finally be on the upswing, and now they have the talent and players to show for it. With another big year for Lu Dort, and Chet Holmgren rejoining the team next summer, Oklahoma City could claim four players in the Top 100 next season.

Giddey sliding into the Top 100 after an extra productive rookie season should be an encouraging sign for OKC’s front office. His year two jump could be something special with better floor spacing and an improved jump shot.

With Gilgeous-Alexander, however, slipping to No. 48 is definitely interesting. Heading into last season, SGA was pinned at No. 36. He upped his averages in every statistical category, yet fell in the rankings. The only thing that comes to mind would be Oklahoma City’s losing record but, then again, Gilgeous-Alexander is not the reason for the Thunder’s losses. He’s actually the one keeping them afloat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and five rebounds a season ago, while shooting 45.3% from the floor. His percentages from deep dropped to just 30%, but that was clearly an outlier year in his career.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Gilgeous-Alexander has a great chance to prove that he’s a budding star in the NBA. With the Thunder improving the talent level on the roster, the floor should open up a lot more for SGA. He’s had to create for himself over the past two years quite a bit, and with the addition of Jalen Williams, plus the improvement of Giddey and Tre Mann, he’ll have a chance to get much better looks.

It wouldn't be the least bit shocking to see both Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander significantly higher next season, in addition to a teammate or two joining the pair.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Myles Turner dunk
News

Potential Center Trade Options for the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Chris Becker
Aaron Wiggins
News

Will Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins Find Rotational Minutes This Season?

By Kade Kimble
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
News

Thunder Could Capitalize on Potential Double Draft in 2024

By Derek Parker
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Storylines to Follow Throughout Oklahoma City's Preseason Slate

By Ross Lovelace
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

OKC has the Numbers but Remain Thin at Center

By Chris Becker
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Thunder: Three Players Land in First-Round of 2021 NBA Re-Draft

By Inside The Thunder Staff
NBA Draft
Video

WATCH: 2023 Prospect Victor Wembanyama Showcases Elite Talent

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Darius Bazley
News

Darius Bazley's Fantasy Outlook Correlates to Importance for OKC

By Chris Becker