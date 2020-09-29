The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the process of getting ready for the upcoming NBA Draft. One particular area fans would like to see the Thunder improve in is wing scoring.

Sam Presti probably won't pick based on fans' desires, but you'll be excited to know that Aaron Rose from All Raptors is reporting the Thunder are talking with Stanford guard Tyrell Terry.

In his one season with the Cardinal, Terry averaged 14 points and 3 assists per game. NBA Draft.Net says:

At 6'2 160 pounds, his size is a concern. The obvious question is could he handle the physicality of an 82 game season. Terry is doing all he can to get in shape for the association.

NBA Draft.Net has Terry listed as a one, but it's hard to imagine a rookie would come in and take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's spot running the offense. If Terry was good enough to start, it's more likely that Lu Dort would move to small forward, while Oklahoma City utilized Terry's shooting skills at the two.

There is also the possibility that he could be the backup point guard if Chris Paul were still on the roster, and Presti was able to trade Dennis Schroder. And of course, Terry could come off the bench to play a combination of point and shooting guard.

Before you get too excited, NBC thinks Terry will slip to the Celtics at 26, while NBA Draft.Net has him going to the Mavericks at 18. The Thunder has so many questions to answer; maybe by the end of draft night, we'll have a better idea of where they are heading.