Vasilije Micic to Reportedly Remain in EuroLeague

After securing back-to-back titles in the EuroLeague with Anadolu Efes, Serbian guard Vasilije Micic will be returning back to the EuroLeague despite earlier conflicting reports.

Micic, whose NBA rights are owned by the Thunder, has talked often of his desire to make the leap to the NBA. Micic and his agents have made clear that should he ever make the jump, he’d rather play for a team closer to contention than Oklahoma City.

“I feel ready for the NBA, it’s time.” Micic said just one week ago. Micic was named the Final Four MVP in both the 2021 and 2022 season, and was the EuroLeague’s MVP in 2021.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti, has yet to and likely won’t find a deal where he feels adequate value is being returned. Micic’ team could also be posturing in order to land the 28-year-old a better deal with Anadolu Eyes.

There was some reported interested however from several contending teams, including the Nuggets, Bucks, Bulls, and even the Spurs. But teams aren’t likely to spend for a player who might not be fully committed to playing in the NBA, and especially not with Presti’s likely higher asking price.

Now, Oklahoma City looks to the 2022-23 season, where they’ll debut four new rookies, including second overall pick Chet Holmgren.

