Vasilije Micic, Who the Thunder Own the Draft Rights for, Named EuroLeague MVP

The Serbian point guard helped fire his team to the EuroLeague Final Four with his standout play.

A potential future Oklahoma City Thunder player is making waves across the pond.

Point guard Vasilije Micic was voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2020-21 EuroLeague season.

The Thunder own draft rights for the 27-year-old Serbian star, but it is unclear if the 6-foot-6 guard has any plans to traverse the Atlantic Ocean and bring his talents to the NBA.

In EuroLeague play, Micic ranked fourth in scoring with 16.3 points per game, dishing out 4.8 assists per game.

Micic shot 48.7 percent from the floor in EuroLeague play, making 38.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

He helped his team, Anadolu Efes Istanbul, turn around a slow start to win 14 of their last 17 games ahead of the playoffs, and powered his club past Real Madrid to reach the Final Four of the EuroLeague.

The Serbian was the 15th different player to win the MVP award since the honor was debuted. The voting consisted of a fan element, the media and ballots from fellow players and coaches.