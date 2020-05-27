InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: A Scared Ted Lenosis Kept Bradley Beal from Becoming a Member of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Erik Gee

On Draft Night of 2012,  The Wizards had a chance to bring James Harden to Washington. Instead, owner Ted Lenosis, balked at the idea of paying Harden the $80,000,000 he was worth. 

Had fear not taken over in D.C. Bradley Beal and Chris Singleton would have become members of the Thunder. The thought of Beal playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant is enough to make even the most jaded Thunder fan's mouth water.   

On the Up in Smoke, Podcast Beal told Matt Barnes, "We're sitting in the draft room, sure enough, my agent is tapping me."... "He's like, 'It's possible you might go to OKC." 

"I said, 'Damn, how am I going to go there?"... "I ain't worked out for OKC.' I only worked out for three teams: Washington, Cleveland, and Charlotte." 

"That's when Harden was still in OKC."... "So the deal was to trade James to Washington. ... OKC was going to trade up to get me, trade James to Washington for me." 

"I would have been in OKC with K.D. and Russ. ... That was a last-minute decision. It was almost done."   The takeaway here is Sam Presti was looking to deal Harden long before he made a deal with the Rockets.

Presti and Clay Bennett weren't going to match what Harden was offered as a restricted free agent.  The Thunder played it smart by offering Harden a four-year 55.5 million dollar contract. 

The deal was four and a half million below the max, but the Thunder were taking a page out of the Tampa Bay Rays playbook, sign young stars before they hit free agency, and become too expensive. This is the same strategy they used when inking Steven Adams to his $100,000,000 deal in 2016. 

Presti drafted Perry Jones III  that night, who spent three years in Oklahoma City averaging 3 points in 12 minutes and never playing in more than 62 games a season. But, like it or not, Presti did right by Harden, even if it cost the Thunder. 

And a professional sports environment where teams want to screw players for their gain, there is something to be said for Oklahoma City's player-friendly philosophy. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: What Would Group Play Mean for the Oklahoma City Thunder

We take a closer look at a group play format and what it would mean for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Erik Gee

Video: How Would the Oklahoma City Thunder Fair in a 16-Team Playoff

We'll tell you who the Thunder would play if the NBA were to seed teams 1-16 in this year's playoffs.

Erik Gee

Video: Our All-Time Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Five

Earlier This Week ESPN released their all-time starting five for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now we give you ours.

Erik Gee

The NBA in Talks With Disney to Play Games in Orlando

The NBA has a plan to return and it could involve Western Conference teams heading to Las Vegas while Eastern Conference teams play in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Was the Best Player Alive in 2007-2008

Sports Illustrated says Chris Paul was the best player alive in 2007-2008, we'll tell you why they are right.

Erik Gee

Video: In Hindsight, Darius Bazley's New Balance Internship Was The Right Choice

We'll tell you why Darius Bazley made the right choice in taking a year off competitive basketball and choosing to intern at New Balance.

Erik Gee

Video: The NBA Rolls out a Plan to Restart the Season

In more good news for Thunder fans the NBA is rolling out its plan that is a hopeful restart to the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Want a Rebrand

In the second part of The Athletic's survey, Thunder fans were almost split on wanting a logo change. We'll also tell you about another result that surprised us.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Will The NBA Allow Players With Health Concerns to sit out if Season Resumes

Will Players who have health concerns choose to sit out if the season resumes. We'll tell you how that could affect their contract status.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Working on a New Documentary

We'll tell you about Chris Paul's new project The Day That Sports Stood Still and what Hollywood big guns are helping the Thunder star.

Erik Gee