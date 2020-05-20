Video: Breaking Down Oklahoma City Thunder's Decision to Open Training Facilities Later

Read the full transcript below:

Kaitlin O'Toole: Seventeen NBA teams have reopened their training facilities. Joining me now is Oklahoma City Thunder team reporter Erik Gee. Erik, why did the Thunder wait 10 days to reopen?

Erik Gee: One of the reasons they waited so long was to make sure that the public had enough kits so that any testing that was going to be done on the Thunder would not be preventing the general public from getting tests. That was a huge thing for them to overcome. The Thunder have been very adamant that all the testing that they're doing is being conducted by a private company, but it will not prohibit regular citizens from getting the tests that they need to find out about their health. The other reason that the Thunder waited so long is they wanted the ability to test asymptomatic players and the only way you can do that is if state health authorities give you written documentation that there is enough test for at-risk medical care workers to get regularly tested themselves. So, they had to get that documentation, that had to be cleared with the NBA, and that's why they opened back up on Monday. They probably could have done it sooner, but it was really just out of safety for the public and for essential personnel as well as their players.

Kaitlin O'Toole: Really admirable, though, that they took the steps to make sure it was safe to go back to these facilities. Erik, thank you so much for your insight. I really appreciate it.