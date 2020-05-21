Video: Chris Paul Working on a New Documentary

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul helped produced the documentary Blackballed, which debuted on Quibi this week. Ever the competitor, Paul, is not one to live on past glory.

Filming is already underway for his next project, The Day That Sports Stood Still. The movie will have athletes from all major sports share their experiences about how COVID-19 has affected them and their teams.

Paul is working with veteran filmmakers Brian Grazer, Antoine Fuqua, and Ron Howard. The documentary will also show why these athletes fell in love with their sports.

Variety is reporting that those producing this project are hoping to capture the moment that players and fans return to stadiums across the globe. The idea for this documentary came from Paul's experience on March 10th, the night Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Being at ground zero will give Paul a unique perspective, as he was watching in real-time not just the complete shutdown of sports, but the world at large. There are reports that as the Jazz were waiting for Oklahoma health authorities to administer exams, Paul had beer and wine delivered to the visitors' locker room to ease the anxiety.

Utah coach Quin Snyder says, "One of the best things all night was Chris Paul trying to get us some refreshments, which was great."... "That was a nice gesture." The film does not have a distributor or a release date, but we'll keep you posted.