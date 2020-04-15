InsideTheThunder
Video: HORSE Proves Tough To Televise

Erik Gee

The reviews have not been kind to ESPN'S televised HORSE competition. Sports Illustrated compared the broadcast quality to hostage footage.  

It's hard for me not to defend the World Wide Leader. ESPN is taking on the task of broadcasting a live sporting when they can't even have cameramen on-site.

This week I talked with PGA tour pro Bo Van Pelt, he told me that it takes close to 700 people to put on a golf tournament. The NBA may not need that many people on game night; still, there is an awful lot of human resources involved to bring you a quality product.       

 Vice President Mike Shifman says, "We're trying something innovative and ambitious amidst unprecedented circumstances."... "We knew there would be plenty of logistical challenges and quirks, yet the goal is to provide a distraction for basketball fans who are looking to see NBA and WNBA stars compete in a safe, socially responsible manner."

Asking players to get out of their comfort zone by setting up cameras and dictating content was a bold move. This experiment could have gone south in a hurry, but thanks to all involved, it came off the best it possibly could.

ESPN gets a chance to correct any mistakes from Sunday night when they host the semifinals and finals on Thursday. Shiffman says, "We appreciate the effort and can-do spirit of everyone involved, from the players and their families to our NBA partner to our production and operations teams."

"While there were many obstacles to overcome, the team enjoyed coming up with creative solutions, and we hope that it gave fans an escape while raising money for an incredibly important cause." As part of this event, State Farm is donating $200,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts. 

