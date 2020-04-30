Video: Sam Presti Looking Forward to Speaking with Billy Donovan About his Future With the Oklahoma City Thunder

Of the many questions the Oklahoma City Thunder must address in the coming weeks, ' Billy Donovan's status is at the top of that list. Donovan's contract is up at the end of this season (whenever that is), and at that time, he and General Manager Sam Presti will talk.

Presti met with the media on Thursday and had this to say about his head coach's future. " He's been our coach now for five years, and I think he's done an excellent job all five years, and our hope is that once we get some clarity on whether this is the end of the season or we're playing more or what have you, we'll sit down and have those conversations like we always have."

"But those are conversations that are going to stay private, but I would just say I'm looking forward to it."... "I think he's done a great job, and I'm hopeful that those are productive when there's an appropriate time to do it. "

Presti went on to say that timing is critical, considering the business of the NBA has stopped due to the COVID-19 crisis. "I'm confident that at the right time, we'll be able to sit down and have a positive conversation with Billy about his future, and we'll also have a lot more information at that point in time about our team and the circumstances of the league in general. "

The Thunder are looking at another active offseason with Danilo Gallinari entering into free agency and Chris Paul due to make $85,000,000 in the next two seasons. With more roster upheaval on the way, Oklahoma City needs stability, which is what Donovan provides.