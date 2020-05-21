Video: The NBA Rolls out a Plan to Restart the Season

For Oklahoma City Thunder fans, this week is starting to feel like Christmas. On Monday, the Thunder opened their team facility doors for voluntary workouts, and today the NBA rolled out its plan to restart the season.

Reports say that on June 1st, the association will issue guidelines for teams to start recalling players who have been outside the market. The recall will last for two weeks, and players will quarantine.

The quarantine period will be followed by one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities, with a two to three-week formal training camp ramping up to the season restart.

The Athletic is reporting that Orlando is the front runner to host games when the season resumes. Dinsey is said to have the necessary venues and hotel rooms, while also being easier to control since it's private property.

However, ESPN is countering this news saying Las Vegas is still in the mix as a host city, and we could see games played at both sites. I've reached out to the Thunder to see how many players would need to be recalled starting June 1st, but so far, my messages have not been returned.

The NBA and The NBPA will discuss how this will look once the league can return. It is not clear if there will be play-in tournaments to decide who is in the postseason, or if all 30 teams will participate. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said his team is operating as if this is a prolonged offseason.