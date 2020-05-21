InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: The NBA Rolls out a Plan to Restart the Season

Erik Gee

For Oklahoma City Thunder fans, this week is starting to feel like Christmas. On Monday, the Thunder opened their team facility doors for voluntary workouts, and today the NBA rolled out its plan to restart the season. 

Reports say that on June 1st, the association will issue guidelines for teams to start recalling players who have been outside the market. The recall will last for two weeks, and players will quarantine. 

The quarantine period will be followed by one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities, with a two to three-week formal training camp ramping up to the season restart.  

The Athletic is reporting that Orlando is the front runner to host games when the season resumes. Dinsey is said to have the necessary venues and hotel rooms, while also being easier to control since it's private property. 

However, ESPN is countering this news saying Las Vegas is still in the mix as a host city, and we could see games played at both sites. I've reached out to the Thunder to see how many players would need to be recalled starting June 1st, but so far, my messages have not been returned. 

The NBA and The NBPA will discuss how this will look once the league can return. It is not clear if there will be play-in tournaments to decide who is in the postseason, or if all 30 teams will participate. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said his team is operating as if this is a prolonged offseason.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Will The NBA Allow Players With Health Concerns to sit out if Season Resumes

Will Players who have health concerns choose to sit out if the season resumes. We'll tell you how that could affect their contract status.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Working on a New Documentary

We'll tell you about Chris Paul's new project The Day That Sports Stood Still and what Hollywood big guns are helping the Thunder star.

Erik Gee

Video: Do Oklahoma City Thunder Fans Want a Rebrand

In the second part of The Athletic's survey, Thunder fans were almost split on wanting a logo change. We'll also tell you about another result that surprised us.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Breaking Down Oklahoma City Thunder's Decision to Open Training Facilities Later

We explain why the Thunder waited 10 days after the NBA's target date for teams to allow players back into team gyms.

Erik Gee

Video: Salary Cap Issues Could Make for a Different Looking Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA salary cap is in flux. We'll tell you about the hard decisions Sam Presti will have to make.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Re-Open Team Facilities

We'll Tell you Why the Thunder Waited to Open their team facility doors for voluntary workouts.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, The Donald Sterling Affair Was Bigger Than Basketball

Chris Paul and Will Packer are producing the new documentary Blackballed about the fallout from Donald Sterling's racially charged comments. We'll tell you why Paul had to speak up.

Erik Gee

Video: Does Westbrook's Place in History Say More About him or the Thunder

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Westbrook deserves to rate higher by ESPN When it comes to his place in NBA history. We'll tell you why that says more about the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul "We Miss the Game"

Chris Paul says players are missing basketball. We know you're missing the NBA, and we'll tell you what Paul has been watching to fill his time.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Keeping in Regular Touch With NBPA Representatives

Chris Paul recently caught up with Sports Illustrated for a behind the scenes look at life in quarantine. Here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee