InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Video: Was Kendrick Perkins the Missing Piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins has never been shy about giving his opinion. Not only does it make him an excellent hire for ESPN, but it also made him one of the most powerful forces inside the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room. 

Perkins says during the 2015-2016 season, the Thunder and Cavilers tried to trade for him. Unfortunately for Perkins Pelicans General Manager, Dale Demps didn't pull the trigger, and he was stuck on a New Orleans team that went 30-52 while the Thunder were just one win away from going back to the NBA Finals.  

Perkins believes that were he in Oklahoma City that season the Thunder would not have lost to Golden State. "If I were on Oklahoma City, we wouldn't have blown that 3-1 lead." 

"There's no way in hell we would have blown that. I'm not saying because of me playing; I am saying just my locker room presence." Those comments come from a recent interview in The Athletic. 

Sam Presti always seemed to value Perkins's championship pedigree from his time with the Celtics. He probably saw him as not only a liaison between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook but also between new head coach Billy Donovan and the rest of the Thunder roster. Perkins wouldn't have kept Klay Thompson from scoring 41 in game six, but sometimes a confident voice can settle a team down when things start to go awry. 

 It's also fair to say the Warriors were a better team than the Thunder and because they had Championship experience, that 3-1 lead didn't phase them the way it may others in their position. Whatever the case until the Thunder finally wins an O'Brien trophy, fans, players, and front office types will always have an opinion on what went wrong.  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: How Michael Jordan Could Have Saved the Oklahoma City Thunder

If the Last Dance would have come out between 2012-2016 Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook might have stayed together.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder use Zoom Calls to Stay Focused

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't just using Zoom calls to stay in touch. They are using them to stay sharp.

Erik Gee

Viedo: What Will The NBA Look Like When it Returns

We spoke with Dave Benz voice of the Timberwolves on Thursday. We'll tell what he thinks the NBA will look like if it returns.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, Players Will Have a Say on When the NBA Resumes

Chris Paul Spoke to the Oklahoma City media today and left no doubt the players will have a say in how this season finishes.

Erik Gee

Video: Kevin Durant's Pattern of Behavior Should Have the Brooklyn Nets Worried

Draymond Green says Kevin Durant's pending free agency put the Warriors in a bad spot.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Video: Danilo Gallinari Wants to Finish his Career in Italy

Danilo Gallinari says he wants to play in Italy before the end of his career. We'll tell you why this could be a path for many NBA players to extend their careers.

Erik Gee

Video: Billy Donovan's Respect for Players Makes Thunder Work

Billy Donovan's lack of ego is straight out of the Phil Jackson playbook. Also, we'll tell you how Jerry Krause is the unsung hero of the Bulls dynasty.

Erik Gee

District Attorney Will Not File Charges Against Terrance Ferguson

Oklahoma City Thunder guard will not face rape charges.

Erik Gee

Video: NBA can Make Academies Work in America

The NBA has academies all over the world, it's time for them to bring this idea to the United States. We'll tell you why it can work.

Erik Gee

Video: When Does the NBA Think About Canceling the Season

Adam Silver says there is still no timetable for the NBA's return, at what point does the NBA think about canceling the season.

Erik Gee