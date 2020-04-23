Viedo: What Will The NBA Look Like When it Returns

Dave Benz (voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves) doesn't think you'll be watching games in the Peake till next year. "I think it's gonna be a while before we see normal basketball."..."I would be shocked if we were seeing fans at arenas anytime before 2021, and I hope we can see it in 2021."

Benz's comments come on the heels of the NHL announcing a four-city plan to get their season restarted. Places like Carolina, Edmonton, and Minnesota have been mentioned as possible locations to host games.

Ken Campbell senior writer for the Hockey News tells Sports Illustrated, "I think there's a lot of wishful thinking going on here."..."I don't think we're even close to the stage where the NHLPA would have to sign off on anything."

Comishinor Garry Bettman is concerned that if there no postseason, the league would have to credit its TV partners because the bulk of the NHL's television revenue comes from the playoffs. Benz says the NBA would likely operate in one central location or multiple regional locations.

Per Benz, the NBA would not be wise to put players on planes and have them fly all over the country if fans were unable to attend games. During his conference call on Wednesday Thunder guard, Chris Paul adamant that any plan the NBA has to start playing will have to be approved by the players.

Bettman has been talking with Adam Silver but, the NHL's plan is not tied to what the NBA may do since the preparation for hockey players to get ready for a season is different from basketball players.