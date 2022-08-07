Vit Krejci Added to Team Czech Republic, EuroBasket 2022 Roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking another player to the international stage.

Per the Czech Basketball Federation, Thunder guard Vit Krejci has been added to Team Czech Republic’s 15-man roster. Krejci joins his homeland for the EuroBasket 2022 competition and the FIBA 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.

Krejci, age 22, headlines the roster alongside former NBA players Tomas Satoransky and Jan Vesely.

The Thunder guard is currently practicing with the team in Mariánské Lázně, Czech Republic, practicing for their FIBA Qualifiers matchups on August 24 and 27 and their EuroBasket 2022 play, which begins on September 1.

Krejci has been a key figure in Czech Republic’s basketball circuit, playing for the nation in FIBA U16 play and joining the senior team in 2019. Prior to playing in international games, Krejci joined Basket Zaragoza at the age of 14.

After being selected 37th in the 2020 NBA Draft, Krejci joined the Thunder in the 2021-22 season following rehabbing a torn ACL. In his rookie campaign for Oklahoma City, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 30 games.

The 22-year-old has been active this offseason, most recently playing for the Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League and Las Vegas Summer League last month.

Krejci joins Team France guard Theo Maledon as Thunder players to participate in EuroBasket 2022 competition.

