Skip to main content

Vit Krejci Added to Team Czech Republic, EuroBasket 2022 Roster

Vit Krejci is slated to play for his homeland in August and September.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking another player to the international stage.

Per the Czech Basketball Federation, Thunder guard Vit Krejci has been added to Team Czech Republic’s 15-man roster. Krejci joins his homeland for the EuroBasket 2022 competition and the FIBA 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.

Krejci, age 22, headlines the roster alongside former NBA players Tomas Satoransky and Jan Vesely.

The Thunder guard is currently practicing with the team in Mariánské Lázně, Czech Republic, practicing for their FIBA Qualifiers matchups on August 24 and 27 and their EuroBasket 2022 play, which begins on September 1.

Krejci has been a key figure in Czech Republic’s basketball circuit, playing for the nation in FIBA U16 play and joining the senior team in 2019. Prior to playing in international games, Krejci joined Basket Zaragoza at the age of 14.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

After being selected 37th in the 2020 NBA Draft, Krejci joined the Thunder in the 2021-22 season following rehabbing a torn ACL. In his rookie campaign for Oklahoma City, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 30 games.

The 22-year-old has been active this offseason, most recently playing for the Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League and Las Vegas Summer League last month.

Krejci joins Team France guard Theo Maledon as Thunder players to participate in EuroBasket 2022 competition.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Ousmane Dieng
News

Sam Presti’s Vision for Thunder Basketball Becoming More Clear

By Derek Parker2 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Could Chet Holmgren be Oklahoma City’s Best 3-Point Shooter?

By Inside The Thunder Staff4 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Muscala Provides Crucial Piece On and Off the Court

By Chris Becker21 hours ago
Justin Jaworski
News

OKC Blue: Former Blue Guard Justin Jaworski Drops 33 Points in Rumph Classic

By Ben CreiderAug 6, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Jalen Williams
News

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams is Ready to Contribute Immediately

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 6, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jalen Williams
News

Jalen Williams A Key, Versatile Piece for the Thunder Moving Forward

By Derek ParkerAug 5, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Predicting Oklahoma City's First Five Off the Bench

By Ross LovelaceAug 5, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Lu Dort
News

HoopsHype Ranks Lu Dort 17th in Shooting Guard Rankings

By Ben CreiderAug 5, 2022 11:00 AM EDT