Vit Krejci Adding Some Consistency in Vegas

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ridden a roller coaster in Summer League.

After two double-digit victories to start off Utah, the Thunder lost two nail-biting contests in their Utah capper and kick-off to Las Vegas. In their last game, the franchise carried a monstrous 20-point lead in the first quarter. However, they only won by three.

While the tides have constantly shifted for the Thunder, both in win total and rotation, Vit Krejci has added a sneaky lift off the bench when called upon.

The 22-year-old has been up-and-down on the active list as he’s played 3-of-5 games in the Summer League to this point. But he’s been uber-efficient in the process.

As noted above, Krejci’s overall stat line won't pop off the page. With an average of 6.0 points and virtually nothing else coming in his 14-minute stint, he’s been easy to miss. But, with a pair of binoculars on – it’s clear to see his impact.

When Krejci was selected, his 6-foot-8 frame was at the top of his list of attributes. With his frame, he’s proven to be a steady ball-handler at the position, even when primarily utilized off-ball. In the cases of him working off the ball, his quick burst has made him an effective backdoor cutter in addition to a solid catch-and-shoot option.

Defensively, Krejci’s presence has come with some solid moments, too.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played their expected top players a lump of minutes in the Las Vegas circuit. For Krejci, his roster spot has not been guaranteed for next season. However, if he keeps his positive efforts up, he’ll be a bright spot leading into training camp.

