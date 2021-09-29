Vit Krejci's Long Awaited Thunder Debut on the Horizon

Prospect Vit Krejci is set to make his Oklahoma City debut after more than a year-long wait.

Oklahoma City got its first official look at Vit Krejci on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 prospect made his first appearance in Thunder blue at 2021 media day.

Krejci, drafted No. 37 overall in the 2020 Draft, is one of Oklahoma City’s more intriguing acquisitions in recent years. A lengthy forward with adept passing ability and feel for the game, Krejci was injured for much of the past year, but was held onto by OKC.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Krejci only recently made his return to the court.

“Yeah, I mean, it's good to be back,” said Krejci on returning from injury. “I’ve dreamed of being on a team and finally being back on court since the injury, so it's good to be back on court, having fun, being with the guys and getting prepared for the season.”

Krejci detailed his plan for his rookie season in a recent interview, stating that his goal remains to play for the Thunder, but that he could see time with the Blue should he need.

Internationally, Krejci played for Tecnyconta Zaragosa of the Liga ACB.

So far, Krejci seems to be fitting right in with the current OKC roster.

“Well, one guy I hang around a little bit last year was Poku because he lives close by and I kind of know him from Europe,” Krejci said. “We kind of got together. But yeah, the schedule is pretty tough, so once the season ended I was able to spend some time with the guys.”

“Now just having a good team, I think hanging around with a lot of guys. Trying to help Gaby because we can practice some Spanish, so it's nice to have him here. Yeah, we have a good group of guys, all young guys. We have a lot to talk about. It's just a great chemistry in the team.”

Krejci will more than likely make his on-court debut in Oklahoma City’s first preseason game on Oct. 4 against the Hornets at 7 p.m.

