Watch: Darius Bazley Speaks On Growth During His Second Season With Thunder

Darius Bazley saw an increased role in his second season with the Thunder, being asked to become a full-time starter.
After playing a small role off the bench in his rookie season on the Oklahoma City Thunder's road to the playoffs, Darius Bazley stepped into a starting job in year two. Not only did his minutes increase, but also what he was expected to do on and off the court. 

At the end of the season, Bazley went in depth on some of the things he learned and improved on in his second NBA season.

Darius Bazley vs Philadelphia 76ers
