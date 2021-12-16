Skip to main content
    WATCH: Devonte' Graham Sinks Longest NBA Buzzer-Beater in 25 Years

    Devonte Graham drilled the shot of the season to beat the Thunder at the buzzer.
    Author:

    Chaos broke out at the Paycom Center on Wednesday night. With two seconds left, SGA caught the ball near mid court. As the Pelicans tried to foul, Gilgeous-Alexander heaved a step-back three from 31 feet that found the bottom of the net. It looked as if Oklahoma City would have a chance to win the game in overtime.

    After Gilgeous-Alexander's miraculous shot, the Pelicans had no timeouts. With one second on the clock, Devonte Graham let a prayer fly from 61-feet and the bank was open. The Pelicans came away with a crazy win.

    Even though the Thunder lost, they showed a ton of improvement as a team. Oklahoma City had four players in double-figures and had a chance to win at the end. It was an encouraging game for the young squad, and one with many moments to build on.

    The Thunder return to action Saturday as OKC squares off against the Clippers at 7 p.m in the final game of their four-game home stretch.

