Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Isaiah Roby's Advice To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Last Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate Isaiah Roby dealt with plantar fasciitis earlier in his career and got much-needed advice from him.
Author:
Publish date:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a good portion of the season with plantar fasciitis that ultimately kept him out of the Tokyo Olympics as well as he looks to be ready for next season. While the Thunder medical staff is well equipped to get Gilgeous-Alexander through this, his teammate Isaiah Roby had advice as well.

At his end of season interview, Roby talked about all of the advice and encouragement he gave Gilgeous-Alexander after going through a similar injury before. Being smart about this type of injury is something that can save long-term issues.

Isaiah Roby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Watch: Isaiah Roby's Advice To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Last Season

Miles McBride
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 36

Cameron Thomas
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Load Up on Potential Stars

Hamidou Diallo
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft Rewind: Sam Presti Makes the Most of No First Round Picks in 2018

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Projects Worth Developing

Scottie Barnes
Draft Coverage

Scottie Barnes: The Thunder Have 'A Really Good Group of People' Who Seemed 'Loyal'

Ayo Dosunmu
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Projected to Land Illinois Star Ayo Dosunmu in the Second Round

USATSI_16088640
News

NBA Mock Trade: Evaluating Potential Thunder Trades