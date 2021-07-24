Watch: Isaiah Roby's Advice To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Last Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a good portion of the season with plantar fasciitis that ultimately kept him out of the Tokyo Olympics as well as he looks to be ready for next season. While the Thunder medical staff is well equipped to get Gilgeous-Alexander through this, his teammate Isaiah Roby had advice as well.

At his end of season interview, Roby talked about all of the advice and encouragement he gave Gilgeous-Alexander after going through a similar injury before. Being smart about this type of injury is something that can save long-term issues.