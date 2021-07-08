Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Thunder Guard Theo Maledon Reflects on Rookie Season

After being selected in the second round, Theo Maledon had an exceptional rookie season.
Theo Maledon was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, but had one of the best rookie seasons of anyone in his class. Not only did he have to make the jump to playing at the NBA level, but also had to adjust to living in a new country.

Moving from France to the United States as a teenager isn't easy. However, Maledon grew as a player and a person over the past year and reflected on this in his end of season interview.

