WATCH: Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Participate in BGU Runs

A good portion of the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by budding star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, participated in an Olin Simplis' Big Guard U NBA run recently.

Thirteen Thunder players attended the runs, including Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Eugene Omoruyi.

Watch the highlights below:

Thunder shooting coach Chip Engelland was seen in attendance.

Aside from No. 2 overall selection Chet Holmgren, who sustained a season ending Lisfranc injury in the CrawsOver Pro-Am, the Thunder will enter the season with a relatively clean bill of health.

Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, who were both shut down last season due to various injury concerns, seemed to be in good spirits during the run.

The Thunder open their season on Oct. 19 with a bout against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves.

