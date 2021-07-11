Watch: Thunder's Darius Bazley on the Importance of Veteran Leadership

Although a young team last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder had key veterans in the locker room that were crucial for development.

It's easy to look at a rebuilding team and only care about the young guys who are being developed. What's often overlooked are the veterans who are expediting their development both on and off the court.

At the end of the 2020-21 season, Darius Bazley talked about just that, mentioning guys like Al Horford and Mike Muscala as important pieces of the Thunder team. Sure, you could rebuild your team with all guys in their early twenties, but many things could go wrong without a few veterans.