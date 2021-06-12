Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Thunder's Theo Maledon Talks Point Guard Matchups

Throughout his rookie season, Theo Maledon got some of the best experience of any player in his class.
Author:
Publish date:

Theo Maledon took on the starting point guard role for a good portion of the season. Throughout this process, he gained valuable experience playing against some of the NBA's top playmakers. 

In his end of season media availability, the French rookie discussed what it was like playing against this high level of competition and what it taught him.

Theo Maledon, Russell Westbrook
News

Watch: Thunder's Theo Maledon Talks Point Guard Matchups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Opinion: We’ve yet to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Ceiling

Oklahoma City Thunder, Theo Maledon, Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Ball Security: Thunder Turnovers Shouldn't Be Concerning Going Forward

Presti
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Offseason Plans

Cade Cunningham
Draft Coverage

Opinion: Cunningham Could Speed up the Thunder Rebuild

Presti Trust the Process
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Speaks on the Difficulties of Scouting During COVID

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
Video

Watch: Isaiah Roby on Realizing he's an NBA Caliber Player

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

What the Thunder can Learn From the Sixers Rebuild