Watch: Thunder's Theo Maledon Talks Point Guard Matchups
Throughout his rookie season, Theo Maledon got some of the best experience of any player in his class.
Theo Maledon took on the starting point guard role for a good portion of the season. Throughout this process, he gained valuable experience playing against some of the NBA's top playmakers.
In his end of season media availability, the French rookie discussed what it was like playing against this high level of competition and what it taught him.