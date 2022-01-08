Skip to main content
Watson, Maledon and Wiggins Lead The Way as Thunder Drop Second Straight to Timberwolves

The Thunder lost by 30 to Minnesota, but had some efficient performances from bench pieces down the stretch.

Oklahoma City, for the second straight game, fell to the Timberwolves on Friday 135-105.

Once again the Thunder offense failed to keep up with their opponents scoring efficiency. The Timberwolves scored over 30 points in all four quarters, while Oklahoma City failed to do so in any quarter.

Despite the 30 point loss the Thunder did have some promising performances.

Theo Maledon didn’t light up the Thunder stat sheet Friday night, but he did have an efficient night.

Maledon scored seven points in just eight minutes. He was one of just three OKC players with a positive plus/minus on Friday. Maledon hasn’t had a huge role for the Thunder this season, but has answered when called upon especially with efficiency.

Maledon shot 3-5 and 1-3 from the floor Friday in the loss. 

Aaron Wiggins has seen his role within the Thunder continue to grow as the season moves along. Friday, Wiggins scored 13 points in 26 minutes including nine points in his first three shots. The shot eventually fell off for Wiggins as he would go on to finish 5-10 he also made both free throw attempts.

Wiggins also grabbed seven rebounds, second behind Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the night. The 2021 second rounder also had four assists on the night. 

Much like Maledon, Paul Watson Jr. saw a few minutes in the game, but was key in his time on the floor. While he played mostly the end of the game, he scored six points in four minutes. He finished with a plus/minus of plus-11.

Watson shot just three times, but made two of them. He’s another roster piece whose role has not expanded much over the season, but continues to make an impact when called upon. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

