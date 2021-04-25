Week in Review: Thunder losing streak sees them tumble down the standings

Losers of 13 straight, Oklahoma City struggled on their four game road trip last week

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the week riding a league-worst 13 game losing streak looking to avoid going down in franchise history for all the wrong reasons.

The OKC record losing streak is 14 games, set in the Thunder’s inaugural season in heartland, and this past week’s road trip took its toll on the team.

Sunday night, Oklahoma City battled against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay, but were unable to get over the hump.

Luguentz Dort dazzled again, posting his third straight 20-point performance with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor. Dort’s offensive explosion was surpassed by Chris Boucher’s however, as the Raptor forward poured in 31 points and tacked on 12 rebounds.

Then heading on to Washington to take on Russell Westbrook’s Wizards, but it was Bradley Beal who played hero, powering the Wizards to a 119-107 win.

Beal’s 30 points led all scorers, but Darius Bazley’s aggression served him well as he scored a career-high 26 points.

Two nights later, the second year forward matched his scoring output exactly, as Bazley again put up 26 points in a losing effort to the Pacers. Though competitive again, Bazley’s contributions weren’t enough as the Pacers took advantage of Dort’s absence, topping OKC 122-116.

Darius Bazley set a career high with 26 points against Washington, and then tied that mark two nights later against the Indiana Pacers Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Finally returning home on Friday night, Oklahoma City welcomed Westbrook back to the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and the former MVP carded a vintage performance.

In triple-double fashion, Westbrook scored 37 points while adding 11 rebounds and assists, joining Beal’s 33 to outshoot OKC.

Battling Westbrook, Theo Maledon had a nice night for the Thunder as he continues to grow throughout his rookie season.

The Frenchman scored 20 points and doled out eight assists in a 129-109 loss.

OKC‘s stop back at home was short lived as they hit the road again to start this week, but the Thunder need a little bit of magic to snap their losing streak which had seen them tumble down to the fifth worst record in the NBA.