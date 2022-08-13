Skip to main content

Western Conference Wins Won't Come Easy in Upcoming NBA Season

The Western Conference has re-stated itself as the top conference in the NBA this offseason.

Despite the addition of premium draft talent to the Thunder roster, winning won’t come nearly as easy for the young squad.

The Western Conference has re-stated itself as the top conference in basketball.

In the past two seasons, general manager Sam Presti has done a fine job of positioning himself just right in order to land premier draft picks: No. 6 in the 2021 Draft and No. 2 in 2022.

But with three added lottery picks and a crop of veterans and competitive up-and-comers that aren’t likely to want to sit this season, it looked as if Oklahoma City might actually fare better than year’s past in the 2022-23 season.

But the Western Conference, who took a slight break last season due to an uproar of Eastern talent, looks to be back.

Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Outside of San Antonio, who offloaded Dejounte Murray and seem to be headed for a rebuild of their own, most Western Conference teams seem prepared to go for gold this season.

The Warriors, Suns, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Timberwolves with their newly acquired All-Star Rudy Gobert, Pelicans, Clippers, Lakers and even the Kings are preparing themselves for a winning season.

The Jazz and Blazers could likely join those as well by retooling around their respective star guards Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard.

For all we know, the Thunder could be a surprise player next season. With star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and a slew of new prospects, they could make waves.

Even with second overall selection Chet Holmgren alone, the Thunder will be more talented than last season, but the grueling Western Conference could do Presti’s work for him.

Oklahoma City will now need to cut a few more players in order to get to the regulation 15-man roster for the regular season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

IMG_9154
News

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Tosses First Pitch at Royals Game

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Power Forward Minutes

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Thunder, Warriors
News

NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder

By Inside The Thunder Staff10 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder In for Most Intriguing Season Yet

By Derek ParkerAug 12, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Paycom Center, Generic
News

New Arena Makes Sense for Thunder, Now

By Chris BeckerAug 12, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Lu Dort, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Small Forward Minutes

By Ben CreiderAug 12, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Jaylin Williams
News

Jaylin Williams: Thunder’s Last No. 6 in History?

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 12, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Kevin Durant
News

Kevin Durant Reportedly Sees Boston as ‘Desired Landing Spot’

By Derek ParkerAug 11, 2022 6:00 PM EDT