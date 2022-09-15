Where Does Jaylin Williams Fit Into the Thunder Rotation?

Jaylin Williams was the 34th pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 draft. From Arkansas, Williams is a hard worker and blue collar player that will compliment the Thunder’s young core greatly.

He didn’t exactly shine in the Summer League, but for a player who’s going to do the dirty work doesn’t excel in a setting like the Summer League. In a real game, you’ll find him chasing down rebounds and doing whatever it takes to get the win.

Because of his work ethic and willingness to do whatever is needed from him, finding a role should be quite easy, especially with Chet Holmgren out for the season. Mike Muscala and Derrick Favors will get minutes, but because they’re proven, experienced vets, they won’t require as much play time or burn, as they’ll primarily be strong mentors and locker room guys.

Derrick Favors is a 6-foot-9 big man, and should be able to offer Williams plenty of guidance about playing the center position while undersized.

Again, Williams will get plenty of burn this season, and will get opportunities to show his value to the squad. Like Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams could easily win over the Thunder fan base with a positive, hard working attitude.

So with the opportunity and playstyle, Williams seems like a solid bet as a back up big man – and maybe even the starting big man alongside Chet in the future – to continue the rebuild with.

While it’s easy to envision a role for Williams this season, he’s got to prove himself to remain in the rotation when the team gets further along with the rebuild.

