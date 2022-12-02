Where is Ty Jerome this Season?

Ty Jerome, who spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, began his young career with the Phoenix Suns. Of course, he spent his second and third season with the Thunder. In that time, he posted a 24-point game, while scoring 20 or more points four times.

Over two seasons with the Thunder, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.6 points per game in 81 total appearances. In Jerome’s first season with the Thunder, he averaged 10.7 points per game in 23.9 minutes per game. Those numbers would both drop in his second season when the Thunder drafted guards that they preferred to play over Jerome.

The lack of minutes with the Thunder led to Jerome being a part of a 8-player trade that was done for cap space. That led to Jerome being waived the next day. Within the next three days, Jerome signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Golden State Warriors, which is where he ultimately found home for the season.

Jerome signed a two-way deal alongside Anthony Lamb, and has been with the Warriors this season.

The fit for Jerome playing in the bay seems solid, but as a two-way player, Jerome’s appearances will likely come when the Warriors’ sit their veterans on a back-to-back or when they’re dealing with injuries.

With the season a quarter of the way finished, Jerome has appeared in just under half the games, with 9 appearances on the season which has him averaging 6.1 points per game. He’s had some solid showings where he complements the team well, but his best showing was when the Warriors sat their stars and Jerome was able to log 32 minutes, his season high, and picked up 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, which was also a season high.

Though Jerome is only on a two-way contract, he’s a seamless fit for the squad despite sitting behind a logjam of talented guards.

