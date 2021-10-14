    • October 14, 2021
    Where to Watch Russell Westbrook's New Documentary

    Russell Westbrook continues his career in the film production industry with his second documentary titled "Passion Plays: Russell Westbrook".
    Author:

    Thunder legend and current Los Angeles Laker, Russell Westbrook, has produced his second documentary. 

    Titled “Passion Plays: Russell Westbrook”, this documentary will center around his personal life and his journey through the NBA to this point. 

    “Passion Plays: Russell Westbrook” will be aired on Showtime at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 15.

    Westbrook’s first documentary, “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” was nominated for three Emmy Awards under the categories of writing, sound editing and musical composition. 

    In his professional basketball career, Westbrook finds himself on his third team in three years, bouncing from Houston, Washington D.C. and now to Los Angeles. A much different world than the decade he spent with the Thunder. 

    Many have expected a sharp decline in his on-court performance and wonder how he’ll fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The documentary releases just four days before the beginning of a crucial season of basketball for Westbrook. 

    Westbrook said in a statement, “I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

