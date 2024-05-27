Why OKC Thunder Should Prioritize Re-Signing Isaiah Joe in Free Agency
The incoming free agency period will bring plenty of important decisions for the Oklahoma City Thunder to make as it looks to regain its status as a top team in the Western Conference, and one of its biggest points of action is holding onto 3-point specialist Isaiah Joe.
Since joining the organization in 2022, the 24-year-old has blossomed as one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA, shooting above 40% in both seasons from behind the arc. He's been a pivotal player in the Thunder's bench rotation, serving as an offensive spark plug and needed floor spacer.
His consistent offense even led to starts in Games 5 and 6 in Oklahoma City's second round series against the Dallas Mavericks, which shows the trust he's gained with the team. Now approaching the final year on his rookie deal with a $2.1 million team option, it's time for both sides to come to an agreement on an extension to build a longer future together.
Especially with the questions surrounding the future of Josh Giddey staying with the Thunder or not, keeping some continuity at the shooting guard position will be vital. The 21-year-old's fit with the organization has noticeably dwindled over the last year, especially in the playoffs. With Joe's price tag possibly being lower and fitting better with the roster, it seems that he might be the most desirable option.
Joe makes perfect sense as a sixth man in Oklahoma City, if not a starter. He's a proven fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt, outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions when they shared the floor. It's crucial to surround its MVP candidate with players that compliment him, and that's exactly what Joe is able to provide.
If the Fort Smith, Arkansas native does become a free agent, plenty of teams will surely flock to try to bribe him away from the Thunder. His 3-point shooting is invaluable to have for any roster, which will make him a hot commodity on the market. But Joe has certainly demonstrated interest in returning to the Thunder, so as long as it settles on the right price, it shouldn't be difficult to keep him around.
Out of any of the impending free agents in Oklahoma City, Joe should be the most prized player to bring back for next season. The roster will undoubtedly go through some changes with so many decisions to make, but keeping Joe should not be a difficult one to accomplish.
