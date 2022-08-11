Why There's No Need to Worry About Tre Mann's Summer League Struggles

Tre Mann was one of Oklahoma City’s most exciting players to watch last season. Fans quickly fell in love with his dazzling dribble-combos and smooth step-backs.

He was also given extended time to shine down the stretch, as the Thunder’s stars nursed injuries. Somebody needed to score points, and Mann was the player consistently stepping up. He took advantage of the extra court time, cementing himself into Oklahoma City’s future plans as a true microwave scorer.

Mann showed versatility, too, as there’s more to his game than just jump shooting. His crafty handle allows him to get to the rim with ease and he displayed incredible body control time and time with tough, contested finishes. He’s even well ahead in areas that weren’t considered strengths pre-draft, like his athleticism. Mann rose above to dunk on defenders multiple times last season, ending up on every highlight reel.

Thunder fans were, rightfully so, eager to watch Mann in the Summer League after he excelled against real NBA competition for much of the 2021-22 NBA season. After missing the first week in COVID-19 protocols, Mann was overwhelmingly disappointing during his summer league stretch. The Florida product was supposed to take over more ball handling duties and get teammates involved, but often times it resulted in turnovers and missed shots.

Even though it wasn’t what fans were hoping for, Mann’s early struggles are no reason to hit the panic button. With the way Mann plays, a rusty summer league isn’t too surprising. Last summer, his rookie season, Mann struggled mightily but displayed elite shot-creating ability. Sometimes, for a volume shooter like him, repetition and court time are the best ways to get in a groovy. Coming off of COVID-19 protocol and heading to Las Vegas in the span of a few days probably didn’t help Mann’s cause.

Even in the regular season, Mann needed to find his footing. He spent time with the OKC Blue, and had a few rough shooting nights before breaking through and shining. His steady progression was even on display in a smaller sample size in Vegas. He shot just 21.9% over his first three games, but rebounded to lead the Thunder to a win in his summer finale. Mann totaled 15 points and seven assists, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and looked like a completely different player. Sometimes, it just takes time.

Mann’s summer struggles are no cause for concern. He will be able to lead the second unit with both his scoring and passing abilities. Fans expecting fireworks were understandably disappointed, but Mann will produce plenty of highlight plays over the next few seasons.

