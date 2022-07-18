Skip to main content

Williams’ Signing Caps Active Offseason for Presti, Oklahoma City

The Thunder have had an active and successful offseason.

Forward Kenrich Williams agreed to a 4-year, $27.2 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, likely capping a successful and active offseason for the team.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder organization have acquired a conversational and workable outlook in recent years, which was portrayed in their first move of the offseason with the re-signing of veteran Mike Muscala.

Muscala opted into unrestricted free agency, but chose to return to the team on a 1-year deal.

The Thunder were especially active during the 2022 NBA Draft, selecting four new rookies and using three future first round picks to acquire one. OKC quickly inked all four, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, to long deals.

Chet Holmgren
Following the Draft was the Dort extension. Working cooperatively with Dort’s agent, the team and player came to a decision on a 5-year, $87.5 million deal to keep the defensive stalwart in OKC for the foreseeable future.

Lastly was Kenrich Williams, who as an undrafted player hustled his way into a valuable 4-year deal for both team and player.

After signing star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a max contract last offseason, he again retained a valuable chunk of the team’s talent this Summer.

The Thunder have now locked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams under contract through at least 2025-26, should the team choose.

