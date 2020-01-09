Woj Bomb "Oklahoma City Open for Business"

Crank up the rumor mill. During an appearance on Sports Center with Steven A. Smith before the Mavericks Nuggets game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says, "Oklahoma City is open for business." Wojnarowski expects the Thunder to be active the closer we get to the trade deadline (February 6th, 2 pm CST). The names thrown out weren't any surprise, Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder, and Danilo Gallinari. All three have team-friendly contracts Gallinari's deal is expiring, Schroder will make 15.5-million next season, and Adams is still below the max at 27.5-million. As for Chris Paul, the thought always seems to be that he would have to finish this season in Oklahoma City to make himself more of an asset; however, Paul's 103 clutch points (best in the NBA) might be enough to sway the Bucks or Lakers to make a move.

Before you go into panic mode about Sam Presti mortgaging this season for the future, remember Presti did say he wanted the Thunder to be "playing meaningful games at the end of the season." Now, does that mean Presti intends to put the Thunder in a better position for the first round of the draft or be jocking for playoff standings, that remains to be seen? It's also not the most insane idea that Presti thinks about using some of those 15 first-round picks to get a player under contract who could help the Thunder this season and beyond.

As far as the Thunder's play being affected by all the trade talk, Billy Donovan says, "if you're focused on things out of your control, you're not going necessarily able to do anything well." Since Thanksgiving the Thunder are 15-5 the only team better in that span are the Bucks at 17-3, I'd say they are focused on what is in their control.

Sam Presti issued a statement on Russell Westbrook, which is posted in the tweet below. Thunder also announced they would underwrite admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum for all visitors one day per month for the rest of 2020. The Thunder will debut their new City Edition Uniforms on Thursday when they host the Rockets. The Uniform pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Injury updates from Tuesday, Gallinari and Nerlens Noel are both listed as out for Thursday's game with Houston.