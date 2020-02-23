InsideTheThunder
Wojnarowski "There is a lot of Traction for Chris Paul to be on this 2020 Olympic Team."

Erik Gee

Could Chris Paul serve the same purpose for Team USA as he has the Thunder? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's a real possibility.

Speaking on NBA Countdown, Wojnarowski says, "There is a lot of traction for Chris Paul to be on this 2020 Olympic team."...."I'm told, Jerry Coloango, Greg Popovich they really like the idea of Chris Paul little bit in that Jason Kidd role from 2008."

Wojnarowski cites Paul's past Olympic experience winning gold medals in 2008 and 2012, also his ability to mentor young players and the fact that he won't turn the ball over late in games as reasons as to why his presence is desired. Paul's Clutch stats for the Thunder this season are mind-blowing. 

Paul is leading the NBA with 128 clutch points; he's tied for second in steals with nine during clutch time, he's shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 94.7 percent from the free-throw line. Paul is also getting credit from his teammates for being able to get the Thunder on the same page. 

Dennis Schroder says, "He talks with the coach being in touch with him."..."I think it's just a different vibe we have  in the locker room."..."It works, last year I think we could have took it further than we did, but Portland had a hell of a series."..."This year we're on the same page, and that's a credit to (Billy) Donovan for putting us where we need to go, and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) Chirs and myself sacrificing to get to this point as well." 

Paul has taken a page from Tom Brady's playbook. At 34, he has changed his diet, which he credits for not having to ice his knees or setting out a game for health issues this year. Paul is a tremendous influence as a sage that understands how the NBA works on and off the court. Most importantly, he is showing he knows how to lead a team to wins. If Paul can remake his image, he can certainly do the same for US Basketball.  

Thunder/Spurs at the Peake tonight, tipoff is set for 6 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

