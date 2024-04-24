Jonas Valanciunas 'Enjoyed Playing' in Loud Atmosphere in Oklahoma City
Deafening, a wall of noise, ear-ringing, rowdy and floor shaking - That is how the Oklahoma City Thunder crowd was described on Sunday in Bricktown's return to the postseason.
Hosting their first playoff game since 2019, ushering in a new era of basketball, the Thunder faithful packed the Paycom Center in Game 1. Collectively losing their voices and leaving their mark on the game from the time the doors opened.
Oklahoma City's rambunctious crowd can make life difficult for opposing players - especially when it comes to communicating defensive coverages and aligning themselves offensively.
Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas, who had a standout performance on Sunday to the tune of 13 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and a steal. The big man was asked about the roaring crowd.
"The atmosphere was good, I just enjoyed playing in here. Yeah, it's loud, and maybe communication is a little difficult but we know each other - we know what spots we have to be in. We know how to communicate without really yelling loud," Valanciunas said at Wednesday's shoot around.
The Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase will try to duplicate the rowdy atmosphere in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans who struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. Wednesday's affair will tip off at 8:30 PM CT on TNT.
