Potential Lottery Pick Moses Moody's 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Potential lottery pick and Thunder target Moses Moody talks to the media at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.

Moses Moody is a player that has seen his stock rise and fall.

Before an underwhelming NCAA tournament, he'd been in talks to go early in the lottery. Following the tournament, the Arkansas prospect's has been thrown around all over the first round.

With three picks in the first round, Oklahoma City should have its chance at Moody on Thursday, July 29.