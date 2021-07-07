Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Potential Lottery Pick Moses Moody's 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Potential lottery pick and Thunder target Moses Moody talks to the media at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
Author:
Publish date:

Moses Moody is a player that has seen his stock rise and fall. 

Before an underwhelming NCAA tournament, he'd been in talks to go early in the lottery. Following the tournament, the Arkansas prospect's has been thrown around all over the first round.

With three picks in the first round, Oklahoma City should have its chance at Moody on Thursday, July 29.

Moses Moody

Arkansas prospect Moses Moody.

Moses Moody
Video

Potential Lottery Pick Moses Moody's 2021 Draft Combine Interview

Cade Cunningham
Draft Coverage

Report: Oklahoma City Officially Exploring Trade for Number One Pick in NBA Draft

Franz Wagner
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Michigan’s Franz Wagner

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Chance on Projects with 16th, 18th Picks

Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City's Probability to Draft an All-Star with the No. 6 Pick

Jalen Johnson, Duke Blue Devils
Video

Watch: Talented Duke Forward Jalen Johnson's Draft Combine Interview

Lu Dort
News

Opinion: Missing the Olympics is Good for Lu Dort

JT Thor
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Auburn’s JT Thor