Pre-Draft Interview: James Bouknight Says Joining Thunder Could be 'Really Special'

Being heavily connected to Oklahoma City with the No. 6 pick, Uconn guard James Bouknight talked at length about his relationship with the Thunder thus far.

Bouknight was available on Monday in a pre-draft interview, citing he's met with the Thunder more than once.

He also said alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, the thunder could be "really special."

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.