Thunder Practice Report | Injury Updates on Derrick Favors, Kenrich Williams and Others

Coach Mark Daigneault admits the hardest thing about coaching in the NBA.

Coach Mark Daigneault gave an injury update for various players on the Thunder roster. He also gave some insight as to why Vit Krejci is not playing.

Coach Daigneault spoke at length about how Tre Mann needs to improve his game. Specifically, what shots he's passing up and the ways its impacts his growth as a player.

Ty Jerome has gotten more playing time with Theo Maledon in Training Camp and the two have been building some chemistry along with Mann. Jerome did draw similarities to the team's approach from last season to this season.

Finally Daigneault admitted to what he thought is his biggest challenge as the head coach of Oklahoma City.

